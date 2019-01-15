Union Bankshares and Access National merger approved by shareholders

Jan. 15, 2019 12:13 PM ETAUB, ANCXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Union Bankshares (UBSH +0.5%) and Access National (ANCX +0.5%) announced that shareholders of both the banks have approved the merger of Access with and into Union.
  • Under the terms of the merger agreement, Access shareholders will receive 0.75 shares of Union common stock for each share of Access common stock.
  • Based on financial data as of September 30, 2018, the combined company would have total assets of ~$16.4B, deposits of ~$12.1B and loans of ~$11.5B.
  • The transaction is expected to close by February 1, 2019.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.