Stocks revive, reach new session highs

Jan. 15, 2019 12:17 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • U.S. stocks revive after a late-morning dip, lifting major stock market averages to session highs.
  • Wall Street overcomes pessimism over weaker-than-expected Q4 results at JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.
  • On the plus side: December core PPI fell unexpectedly and chain store sales rose 6.7% for the week ended Jan. 12.
  • Still to drop: Brexit vote.
  • S&P gains 1.1% in midday trading; Nasdaq +1.7% and Dow +0.7%.
  • By industry, the strongest performers are communication services (+1.8%), information technology (+1.5%), and healthcare (+1.5%).
  • The laggards: Materials (-0.9%) and industrials (-0.3%).
  • Oil +2.4% to $51.70/barrel and gold slips 0.3% to $1,287.90 /ounce.
  • Dollar Index +0.6% to 96.13.
  • 10-year Treasury yield rises 1 basis point to 2.718%.
