Investors slam $8M payout due Goldcorp CEO from Newmont deal
Jan. 15, 2019 12:21 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)NEMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor21 Comments
- A group of gold investors including John Paulson criticizes Newmont Mining’s (NEM -2.3%) planned $10B acquisition of Goldcorp (GG -1.8%) and the ~$8M reward due CEO David Garofalo from the deal.
- The Shareholders’ Gold Council, formed last year to promote the interests of gold investors, said Garofalo had been “massively overpaid” since his appointment in 2016 - more than $16M in 2016-17 combined - while shares have fallen by 26% under the CEO; now Garofalo stands to reap another $8M due to change of control provisions in his contract.
- “While Garofalo has been massively overpaid, stockholders have lost over C$3.7B since his appointment, and Goldcorp now wants to sell itself at only a slight premium to its one-, three-, five-, seven- and 10-year low in share price,” the Shareholders’ Gold Council says.
- NEM CEO Gary Goldberg is expected to remain in his position to close the acquisition, then COO Tom Palmer will take over; it is not yet clear whether Garofalo will stay on at the combined company following the deal.