RBC starts Millicom at Outperform in wake of bid reports
Jan. 15, 2019 12:25 PM ETMillicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)TIGO, LILAB, TIGO, MICCFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- RBC has initated coverage of Millicom International Cellular (TIGO -1.2%) -- fresh off a report that it's drawing takeover bids from Liberty Latin America -- at Outperform.
- TIGO today is giving back some of yesterday's 4.9% gain in the wake of the report.
- RBC has set its price target to $77, implying 10.5% upside from current pricing.
- Millicom only began trading on Nasdaq in the U.S. last week, after trading previously on Nasdaq Stockholm.
- LILAK is down 4.8% today after rising 1% yesterday.