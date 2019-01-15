Analysts back Netflix pricing action

Jan. 15, 2019
  • Piper Jaffray is out of the gate with a positive note on the prices hikes at Netflix (NFLX +6.9%).
  • Surveys indicate Netflix has plenty of pricing flexbility with customers before churn is a significant issue, according to the firm.
  • RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney sees a $1B incremental boost to the top line from the price increase in the U.S. Mahaney thinks a good portion of the extra revenue will go toward meeting content obligations, but some amount will make its way down to Netflix's bottom line.
  • SunTrust analyst Matthew Thornton says the pricing action from Netflix makes sense with the upcoming content slate from the streamer very strong.
  • Previously: Netflix +5% on report of price hikes (Jan. 15)
