Analysts back Netflix pricing action
Jan. 15, 2019 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)
- Piper Jaffray is out of the gate with a positive note on the prices hikes at Netflix (NFLX +6.9%).
- Surveys indicate Netflix has plenty of pricing flexbility with customers before churn is a significant issue, according to the firm.
- RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney sees a $1B incremental boost to the top line from the price increase in the U.S. Mahaney thinks a good portion of the extra revenue will go toward meeting content obligations, but some amount will make its way down to Netflix's bottom line.
- SunTrust analyst Matthew Thornton says the pricing action from Netflix makes sense with the upcoming content slate from the streamer very strong.
