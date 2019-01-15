A French court cancels the license for one of Monsanto’s (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.5% ) glyphosate-based weedkillers over safety concerns, placing an immediate ban on Roundup Pro 360 in the country.

The court says the environmental agency ANSES had not respected a precautionary principle in French law, notably by not conducting a specific evaluation of health risks for Roundup Pro 360.

Bayer, which says it disagrees with the decision and will consider its legal options, has cited regulatory rulings as well as scientific studies that found glyphosate to be safe.

Bernstein analysts say the financial impact on Bayer should be limited, given it concerns one product in a market for glyphosate-based weedkillers worth ~€40M.