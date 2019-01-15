FDA Commish touts advances/successes

In a stream of tweets, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. details a number of accomplishments and advances by the agency. Highlights:

Federal government shutdown: About 400 (or 410) staffers are returning to work to conduct key inspections: ~150 in food, ~100 in high-risk medical device manufacturing, ~70 in high-risk drug manufacturing and ~90 in high-risk biologic manufacturing. They plan to work without pay this week.

Generics and biosimilar programs will be negatively impacted if the shutdown persists. Carryover fees are funding the work at present. Higher-risk products are being prioritized.

Seven biosimilars were approved in 2018, raising the cumulative total to 16. 70 programs are in process.

Five generic drugs were approved last year under the new competitive generic therapy designation (accelerated revenue and 180 days of market exclusivity). "First generics" comprised almost 10% of the 971 generic drug applications approved in fiscal 2018 (no prior generic was on the market). The total number of approvals was a record for the agency. 1,021 were approved in calendar 2018.

Selected tickers: BIB, GRX, THW, BME, BIS, IXJ, ARKG, GNRX, CHNA, XLV, IBB, XBI, XPH, IHE, PPH, VHT, OTCQX:RHHBY, ABBV, AGN, AZN, BMY, GSK, JNJ, MRK, NVS, BHC, TEVA, AMGN, BIIB, GILD, VRTX, TAK, ESRX, WBA, CVS, UNH, PFE, CELG, LLY, PRGO, MYL, MNK, RDY, AKRX