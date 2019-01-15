Telefonica teams with Nokia on UK SOC

Jan. 15, 2019 12:47 PM ETTelefónica, S.A. (TEF)TEF, NOKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Telefonica (TEF -1%) is going with Nokia (NOK +0.4%) as the vendor for its Service Operation Center as it works to transform its UK operations into a more customer-centric business vs. network-centric.
  • That will mean tapping Nokia's "evolved Service Operation Center (eSOC)" platform, which promises automation techniques leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning.
  • The goal is for Telefonica to manage customer experiences and responses in real time.
  • "With SOC we have already transformed this in three of our markets reaching the next level in automated customer experience management, granting us flexibility and adaptability that serves as a key differentiator," says Telefonica's Juan Manuel Caro. "Nokia’s solutions and services will allow us to achieve this goal in a competitive market like the UK."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.