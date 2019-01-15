Telefonica teams with Nokia on UK SOC
- Telefonica (TEF -1%) is going with Nokia (NOK +0.4%) as the vendor for its Service Operation Center as it works to transform its UK operations into a more customer-centric business vs. network-centric.
- That will mean tapping Nokia's "evolved Service Operation Center (eSOC)" platform, which promises automation techniques leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning.
- The goal is for Telefonica to manage customer experiences and responses in real time.
- "With SOC we have already transformed this in three of our markets reaching the next level in automated customer experience management, granting us flexibility and adaptability that serves as a key differentiator," says Telefonica's Juan Manuel Caro. "Nokia’s solutions and services will allow us to achieve this goal in a competitive market like the UK."