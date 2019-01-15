Petrobras board nominee was once fined for insider trading

Jan. 15, 2019 12:58 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • One of three new board members nominated by Brazil’s government to sit on the Petrobras (PBR -1.1%) board was fined in 2016 by securities regulator CVM for insider trading, Reuters reports.
  • Nominee John Forman, a former director of national oil regulator ANP, was fined 338,500 reais ($91,540) by the CVM in 2016 for insider trading; Forman, who is appealing the ruling in federal court, has not paid the fine.
  • Separately, PBR says it plans to exercise its preferential rights to operate three blocks in the next pre-salt deepwater auction, due later this year, under a production-sharing contract scheme.
  • PBR says it wants to operate with a 30% stake the Aram, Norte de Brava and Sudoeste de Sagitário blocks.
