Highlights from Kroger CEO's presentation
Jan. 15, 2019 12:59 PM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)KRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Kroger (KR +0.8%) CEO Rodney McMullen updated on his outlook for the future of retail at a National Retail Conference.
- McMullen thinks retail will be digital and physical as consumers choose the shopping modality that will deliver anything, anytime and anywhere. He also sees disruption for the advertising industry with retailers uniquely positioned to know how customers behave and react to those marketing messages.
- McMullen also emphasized Kroger's Our Brands portfolio, which continues to perform exceptionally well with customers and is one of the most profitable parts of the company's supermarket business.
- Source: Press Release