Morgan Stanley steps to Zscaler sideline

Morgan Stanley downgrades Zscaler (ZS +0.4% ) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raises the target by a dollar to $41 saying the company is "priced for perfection."

Key quote: "High investor expectations, competitive noise that’s only getting louder and risk around a still vacant head of Sales role pose challenges for ZS’ outperformance."

But the firm still sees Zscaler as a "long-term secular winner."

Morgan Stanley's "secularly attractive" security names include Palo Alto (PANW +2.8% ) and CyberArk (CYBR +2.7% ).

Source: Bloomberg First Word.