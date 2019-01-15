Brazil grid operator wants 662 GE transformers removed - Reuters
Jan. 15, 2019 2:10 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor77 Comments
- Brazil’s power system operator has requested the removal of 662 transformers made by General Electric (GE -1%) from the country’s grid after several explosions involving the devices, Reuters reports.
- A document prepared by Brazil grid operator ONS and submitted to the Ministry of Mines and Energy last month says 53 GE transformers have exploded in the past six years, according to the report.
- ONS confirms it had made the request to change some GE transformers after finding they "present a failure rate that is superior to what is expected for that equipment."
- GE says "there is no evidence that the cause could be related to the design, the materials or the product’s manufacturing," and notes a concentration of incidents in "one part of Brazil’s electric network."