Apple cutting autonomous vehicle program?
- Lynx Equity Strategies analysts KC Rajkumar and Jahanara Nissar are hearing chatter that Apple (AAPL +2.1%) could cut its secretive self-driving vehicle program.
- If true, the reversal could ding Services through the loss of a new growth vector outside the core devices and might indicate that the stagnating iPhone sales have warranted some cost tightening.
- Key quote: "We have two take-aways: 1) A sudden and significant shortfall in iPhone revenue is causing a level of distress within Apple that is forcing it to make hard choices, and 2) if Apple, this most well-resourced of companies, is having to cut back on autonomous vehicle investment, what does that tell us about the prospects of the overall autonomous vehicle industry?"
