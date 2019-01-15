IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) is up 2.5% today after topping profit expectations with double-digit revenue gains in Q4.

Gains in Transportation and Financial Services paced an overall 13% gain in revenues, which fell a hair short of consensus.

On an organic basis, revenues rose 5%.

Cash flow from operations came in at $358M; free cash flow was $303M.

Revenue by segment: Resources, $223M (up 3%); Transportation, $297M (up 11%); Consolidated Markets & Solutions, $139M (down 1%); Financial Services, $409M (up 27%).

For the coming year, it's guiding to revenues of $4.425B-$4.5B (vs. consensus for $4.48B); that includes organic growth of 5-6% (including Ipreo for a four-month stub period) or 6-7% (including Ipreo for the full 12 months).

It also sees EBITDA of $1.75B-$1.78B and EPS of $2.52-$2.57 (vs. consensus for $2.56).

Earnings call slides

Previously: IHS Markit beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Jan. 15 2019)

Press release