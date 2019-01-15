Economic policy uncertainty index signals more dovish central banks

Jan. 15, 2019 2:21 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Deutsche Bank's global economic policy uncertainty index has reached record high levels amid concerns over Brexit, the U.S. government shutdown, and the Sino-American trade war, the Financial Times reports.
  • The increased anxiety, though, signals "more dovishness from global central banks," says Deutsche Bank's chief economist, Torsten Slok.
  • In a separate note, Deutsche economists say, "the depth and persistence of the tightening of financial conditions cannot be ignored, particularly when couple with heightened uncertainty about trade policy and slowing growth momentum abroad.
  • Previously: Fed's George lines up behind pause (Jan. 15)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.