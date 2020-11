Nearly all of PG&E's (PCG -19.7% ) $18B in bonds trade lower after the company failed to make a $21.6M interest payment due today on its 2040 senior notes.

In response to a request for comment, the company notes the "30-day grace period to make the interest payment before triggering an event of default."

The price of the 2040 bond, which is worth $800M and has a 5.4% coupon rate, is 4.75 points lower today with its yield spread vs. U.S. Treasury securities rising by 4.77 percentage points.