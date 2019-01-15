May's Brexit deal overwhelmingly rejected (updated)

U.K. Parliament rejects Theresa May's Brexit deal by 432 to 202.

Parliament rejects Irish backstop amendment to May's Brexit deal 600-24.

The British pound is down 0.3% against the dollar vs. -1.1% before the vote results were announced.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) falls 0.3% , vs. -1.2% before the news.

Next steps: All Brexit options are now back on the table, from leaving the EU with no deal to remaining in the EU after a second referendum. The most likely outcome, according to the Wall Street Journal, is to go back to bring the deal back to the EU, get changes then put it before Parliament again.

Calling a second referendum or a general election would require postponing Brexit past its March 29 deadline.

ETFs: FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, UGBP