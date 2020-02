Workplace messaging app Slack (SLACK) had $900M in cash as of October and $221M in revenue in the year ending this month, according to The Information, citing a source and documents viewed by reporters.

Slack thinks it will be FCF positive for the 12 months through January 2020. The company guides $389M (+76% Y/Y) in revenue for the year ending in January 2019 and $640M (+64% Y/Y) the next year.

Last week, WSJ reported that Slack plans to go public through a direct listing next quarter.