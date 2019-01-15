Edison cut to Sell at BAML on California's 'challenging operating environment'
- Edison International (EIX -5.6%) is downgraded to Underperform from Neutral with a $61 price target, trimmed from $64, at BofA Merrill Lynch, which cites the challenging operating environment in California following the PG&E Chapter 11 filing.
- BAML analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith says shares are not "investable" until there is clear legislation that limits inverse condemnation and related liabilities.
- "Bankruptcy is PG&E’s response to the risk" of inverse condemnation, says Severin Borenstein of the Energy Institute at the Haas School of Business at Cal-Berkeley. "That leads to the larger question of whether or not this bankruptcy leads to... how we have utilities in California, and if we move from private firms to government owned."
- EIX shares have fallen ~20% since Nov. 8, when the northern California fires began to take down PG&E.