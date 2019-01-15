Chipotle at ICR: More TV ads, testing on new menu items

  • Chipotle (CMG +1.9%) is allocating more money to TV advertisements and social media engagement, according to execs today speaking at the ICR conference.
  • "The brand just became invisible. And we are working to make it more visible," sums up CEO Brian Niccol on the strategy.
  • On the topic of menu innovation, Chipotle revealed at ICR that nachos, tostadas and chocolate shakes are all in testing phase. Still, the company plans to take a cautious approach before commiting to any national rollouts for the products.
  • Shares of Chipotle are starting 2019 on an upswing, up 19% YTD already including today's rally.
