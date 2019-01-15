Wolfe Research updates on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -0.2% ) after the company's update on holiday sales and ICR talk.

"Our promo checks during holiday suggested essentially flat promos at AE Brand to LY but slightly deeper promos at aerie, likely to compete effectively with struggling VS and Pink brands," writes Adrienne Yih.

"The Teen segment remains among the most price competitive, and although we believe American Eagle and aerie are dominant in their respective categories, the lack of sustained pricing power in a deflationary segment keeps us sidelined," she adds.

Wolfe keeps a Peer Perform rating on the retailer.cons

Previously: American Eagle Outfitters updates guidance (Jan. 14)