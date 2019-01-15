Alio Gold eyes rising production for Florida Canyon mine
Jan. 15, 2019
- Alio Gold (ALO -4.7%) says its updated life-of-mine plan for the Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada forecasts total gold production of 734K oz. over a 9.8-year mine life.
- ALO says its plan shows total proven and probable mineral reserves of 1.01M oz. of gold based on a pit designed to maximize project economics at $1,250/oz. gold.
- Florida Canyon produced 47.4K oz. of gold in 2018, and the company expects the mine to produce ~60K oz. in 2019 at a cash cost of ~$1K/oz. before averaging 75K oz. annually for the next eight years.
- ALO says it will evaluate opportunities to enhance the value of Florida Canyon in 2019 including the restart of the adjacent Standard Mine and the strategic value of the sulfide deposit underlying the oxide reserves.