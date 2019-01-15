Bank of America Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+34.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.35B (+9.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BAC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

EPS estimates this quarter have seen 0 upward revision and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 12 downward.

