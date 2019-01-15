Equinor eyes improved oil recovery at Gullfaks field offshore Norway
Jan. 15, 2019 3:32 PM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Equinor (EQNR +0.6%) and its partners submit a plan to spend NOK2.3B (~$270M) to pump more oil from the Gullfaks field in the North Sea offshore Norway.
- The plan submitted to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate involves using water injection for pressure support and drilling seven new wells targeting the Shetland Group reservoir, which lies above the field’s main reservoir, with the aim of improving oil recovery at the field by 17M barrels.
- EQNR says Gullfaks formations that once were challenging due to the carbonate reservoir are now producing with a breakeven of less than $30/bbl.
- EQNR says more than NOK1B in production wells have been invested in the formation since 2013, producing more than 6M barrels of oil so far.