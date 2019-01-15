Goldman Sachs Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 15, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.30 (-24.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.5B (-4.2% Y/Y).
- All eyes will be on results from fixed income, currency and commodities results, especially with Citigroup's and JPMorgan's disappointing results released earlier this week. Investors will also be looking for the impact of ongoing investigations into its role in Malaysia's 1MDB fund.
- Over the last 2 years, GS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- EPS estimates this quarter have seen 0 upward revision and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 15 downward.
