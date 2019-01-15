Oracle CEO wants half of app market

Jan. 15, 2019
  • Oracle (ORCL +0.8%) co-CEO Mark Hurd tells Bloomberg he wants his company to hold more than 50% of the web-based corporate app market.
  • Hurd doesn't provide a timetable for the goal.
  • Key quote: “Today, there’s no one with more than 50 percent. In fact, the highest application percentage of any company in any segment is sort of mid-20s. This generation will see a leader that’s much more material than that, and I volunteer us to do it.”
  • Competitors in the space include SAP (SAP +1.1%), Salesforce (CRM +2.1%), and Workday (WDAY +0.9%).
