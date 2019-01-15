Bank of New York Mellon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.02B (+8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

EPS estimates this quarter have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 10 downward.