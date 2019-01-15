Helmerich & Payne upgraded at J.P. Morgan amid 'too much pessimism'
Jan. 15, 2019 3:41 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)HPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Helmerich & Payne (HP +0.6%) is slightly higher after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $63 price target, trimmed from $66, saying the stock can be a relative outperformer during H1 despite industry headwinds.
- While HP is not immune from lower exploration and production spending, JPM's Sean Meakim thinks there is too much pessimism over the company's ability to sustain EBITDA in such an environment.
- Meakim thinks the U.S. onshore services industry is bracing for reduced 2019 E&P budgets, probably resulting in lower earnings estimates, but that 2019 "is analogous to 2011-12 when a modest decline in overall rig activity of ~10%... led to fairly nominal dayrate declines."