CSX Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

CSX (NYSE:CSX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+54.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.13B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CSX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

EPS estimates this quarter have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.

