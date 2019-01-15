Kinder Morgan Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Jan. 15, 2019 5:35 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.82B (+5.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, KMI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • EPS estimates this quarter have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Kinder Morgan Before Earnings
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.