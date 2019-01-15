Kinder Morgan Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 15, 2019 5:35 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.82B (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KMI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- EPS estimates this quarter have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Kinder Morgan Before Earnings