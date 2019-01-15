Crude oil rebounds as China pledges stimulus moves
Jan. 15, 2019 4:06 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Crude oil futures reclaim some of the losses suffered over back-to-back sessions as Chinese officials said the government planned to introduce policies to improve credit availability for smaller companies, accelerate infrastructure investment and reduce taxes; U.S. WTI settled +3.2% to $52.11/bbl, Brent +2.8% to $60.64/bbl.
- Oil had dropped as weaker than expected trade data buttressed concerns that China’s economy was locked in a downturn that could weigh on global expansion.
- "Recent optimism, among other aspects, has probably been built on the perceived improvement in U.S.-Sino relations, as well as China’s efforts to stimulate its economy," according to analysts at consulting firm JBC Energy.
- But PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga thinks "any price rally is unlikely to be sustainable in the first half of the year simply because the demand for OPEC’s oil is expected to be lower than the projected output from the organization."
- Meanwhile, the Department of Energy forecasts U.S. oil production will jump from 10.9M bbl/day in 2018 to 12.9M bbl/day in 2020, as the country begins to export more crude oil and fuel than it imports.
