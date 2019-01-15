BP gives up half its offshore Nova Scotia license area, cuts exploration plans
Jan. 15, 2019 4:17 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- BP is scaling back its oil and gas exploration plans off Nova Scotia, as the Offshore Petroleum Board says the company is giving back 50% of the area included in its license.
- The move comes after BP failed to drill four wells within the first phase of its exploration license, which is required for approval of the second phase.
- At the same time, the Board says BP will pay a $1M deposit to extend the first phase of its exploration license by one year.
- The Nova Scotia government has estimated a potential resource of 121T cf of gas and 8B barrels of oil off its shores.