Uniti Group in MIP fiber deal, eyeing sale of Latin America towers

Jan. 15, 2019 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)
  • Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) has announced strategic transactions tied to its leasing and fiber business units.
  • In one, it's entered into an OpCo-PropCo partnership with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners to acquire Bluebird Network, which holds about 178,000 strand miles of fiber across Missouri, Kansas, Illinois and Oklahoma.
  • In the transaction, Uniti will acquire the fiber network for $319M ($175M in cash, $144M from prepaid rent) while MIP buys the Bluebird operation.
  • Uniti will lease the network and its Midwest fiber network to MIP under a long-term triple net lease with an initial term of 20 years and annual cash rent of $20.3M (cash yield of 9.6%).
  • Separately, Uniti says it's evaluating the possible sale of its Uniti Towers business in Latin America, after receiving inquiries about acquiring about 500 towers across Mexico, Colombia and Nicaragua.
  • UNIT is up 0.4% after hours.
