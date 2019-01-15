Uniti Group in MIP fiber deal, eyeing sale of Latin America towers
Jan. 15, 2019 4:25 PM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT)UNITBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor156 Comments
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) has announced strategic transactions tied to its leasing and fiber business units.
- In one, it's entered into an OpCo-PropCo partnership with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners to acquire Bluebird Network, which holds about 178,000 strand miles of fiber across Missouri, Kansas, Illinois and Oklahoma.
- In the transaction, Uniti will acquire the fiber network for $319M ($175M in cash, $144M from prepaid rent) while MIP buys the Bluebird operation.
- Uniti will lease the network and its Midwest fiber network to MIP under a long-term triple net lease with an initial term of 20 years and annual cash rent of $20.3M (cash yield of 9.6%).
- Separately, Uniti says it's evaluating the possible sale of its Uniti Towers business in Latin America, after receiving inquiries about acquiring about 500 towers across Mexico, Colombia and Nicaragua.
- UNIT is up 0.4% after hours.