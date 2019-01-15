EFI reports downside preliminary guidance
- Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) reports preliminary Q4 results with revenue of $255M to $257M (consensus: $280.7M) and EPS of $0.45 to $0.47.
- Cash flow from operating activities is expected to be $30M to $33M.
- EFII says the results were "impacted by weakening economic conditions experienced across its direct businesses, with customers delaying spend on capital equipment and software."
- The company will hold a conference call at 5 PM ET today to discuss the preliminary results with a webcast available here.
- EFII shares were halted ahead of the news.
- Update: EFII resumes trading down 10% to $24.48.