EFI reports downside preliminary guidance

  • Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) reports preliminary Q4 results with revenue of $255M to $257M (consensus: $280.7M) and EPS of $0.45 to $0.47.
  • Cash flow from operating activities is expected to be $30M to $33M.
  • EFII says the results were "impacted by weakening economic conditions experienced across its direct businesses, with customers delaying spend on capital equipment and software."
  • The company will hold a conference call at 5 PM ET today to discuss the preliminary results with a webcast available here.
  • EFII shares were halted ahead of the news.
  • Update: EFII resumes trading down 10% to $24.48.
