United Continental +5% after posting strong quarter
Jan. 15, 2019 4:34 PM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)UALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) rallies after topping estimates with its Q4 report.
- Unit revenue was up 5% Y/Y during the quarter to fall on the top of United's guidance range. Cost per available seat mile rose 7% Y/Y.
- The company also reported an adjusted pre-tax margin of 7.8% vs. 6.9% a year ago.
- Load factor +100 bps to 82.7%.
- Looking ahead, United expects FY19 EPS of $10.00 to $12.00 vs. $10.98 consensus.
- UAL +5.4% AH to $85.65
- Previously: United Continental beats by $0.45, beats on revenue (Jan. 15)