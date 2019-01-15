United Continental +5% after posting strong quarter

Jan. 15, 2019 4:34 PM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)UALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) rallies after topping estimates with its Q4 report.
  • Unit revenue was up 5% Y/Y during the quarter to fall on the top of United's guidance range. Cost per available seat mile rose 7% Y/Y.
  • The company also reported an adjusted pre-tax margin of 7.8% vs. 6.9% a year ago.
  • Load factor +100 bps to 82.7%.
  • Looking ahead, United expects FY19 EPS of $10.00 to $12.00 vs. $10.98 consensus.
  • UAL +5.4% AH to $85.65
  • Previously: United Continental beats by $0.45, beats on revenue (Jan. 15)
