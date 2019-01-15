Hanover estimates Q4 $50M pretax impact from catastrophes
Jan. 15, 2019 4:47 PM ETThe Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)THGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) estimates catastrophe activity will cut Q4 operating results by $50M before taxes, or 4.6% of net premiums earned, more than its Q4 catastrophe assumption of 3.6%.
- Cat losses in the quarter stemmed primarily from the Camp and Woolsey wildfires in California and Hurricane Michael.
- Expects Q4 combined ratio of 97.4%-97.8%, which would bring full year combined ratio to 96.2%, or 91.0% excluding catastrophes.
- Q4 was also affected by higher-than-expected current accident year losses, driven by elevated property activity, partly due to large losses and non-catastrophe weather, as well as increased in auto bodily injury loss severity.