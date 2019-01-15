Stocks rebound, led by techs and health care
- Stocks recaptured their positive vibe after back-to-back losses, amid optimism about Chinese stimulus and a handful of early Q4 earnings reports.
- The Nasdaq closed above its 50-day moving average at 6,996.25 for the first time since Oct. 3.
- Chinese officials said the government planned to introduce policies to improve credit availability for smaller companies, speed infrastructure investment and reduce taxes, after weaker than expected trade data sparked concerns that China’s economy was locked in a downturn.
- UnitedHealth rose sharply after beating earnings estimates and helped spark the health care sector (+1.7%) to the top of today's leaderboard, followed closely by communication services (+1.7%) and information technology (+1.5%).
- Netflix led a rally in tech-related names on news that it would hike its monthly membership prices by the most since it launched its streaming service more than a decade ago.
- The financial sector (+0.8%) finished higher even as JPMorgan Chase missed top and bottom line quarterly estimates and Wells Fargo missed revenue expectations but beat on earnings.
- Today's broad rally was interrupted when the British Parliament voted overwhelmingly against PM May's Brexit deal, as expected, but stocks soon recovered to close near session highs.
- The bond market was quiet despite the gains in the stock market, as the two yield and 10-year yield both ended unchanged at 2.52% and 2.71%, respectively.
- U.S. February WTI crude oil settled +3.2% to $52.11/bbl.