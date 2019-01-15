U.S. crude supply fell 560K barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 560K barrels of oil for the week ending Jan. 11, vs. a draw of 6.13M barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 5.99M barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 3.21M barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a draw of 796K barrels.

Nymex crude recently was at $51.91/bbl in electronic trading, down slightly from today's $52.11/bbl settlement price.

