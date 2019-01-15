Fulton drops 9.0% after Q4 miss

Jan. 15, 2019
  • Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTsinks 9.0% in after-hours trading after Q4 EPS of 33 cents falls short of consensus by 2 cents.
  • Compares with 37 cents in Q3 and 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 net interest income rose to $162.9M from $160.1Min Q3 and $149.4M in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 net interest margin of 3.44% compares with 3.42% in Q3 and 3.29% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 net charge-off to average loans increased to 0.17% annualized from 0.08% in Q3 and 0.14% in Q4 2017.
  • Effective income tax rate was 8.6% vs. 11.5%% in Q3.
  • Separately, Fulton announces that the state of Maryland and the FDIC terminates consent orders relating to Fulton's Columbia Bank subsidiary.
