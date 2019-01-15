SmartFinancial and Entegra agree to $158.2M merger

Jan. 15, 2019 5:23 PM ETSmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK)SMBK, ENFCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) agree to a merger that will create a $4B-asset bank holding company with 47 branches across Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida.
  • Each Entegra share will be converted into the right to receive 1.215 shares of SmartFinancial common stock. The transaction values each Entegra share at about $22.3, or $158.2M in aggregate, based on SmartFinancial's closing stock price of $18.40 on Jan. 14.
  • Deal is expected to boost EPS by 20% in the first full year; tangible book value dilution is expected to be earned back in less than 2.5 years.
  • Previously: SmartFinancial announces $10M stock repurchase plan (Nov. 21, 2018)
