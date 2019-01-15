Snap -4.9% as CFO resigns
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is off 4.9% postmarket after an SEC filing shows that Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone told the company he'd resign to pursue other opportunities.
- The exit isn't related to "any disagreement with us on any matter relating to our accounting, strategy, management, operations, policies, regulatory matters, or practices (financial or otherwise)," the company says.
- His last day is undetermined and he'll serve in the meantime to help search for a replacement and effect a smooth transition, "including through our scheduled full year 2018 financial results announcement."
- In the same filing, the company says that while it's finalizing its Q4 results, it expects to report revenue and adjusted EBITDA that are "slightly favorable to the top end" of previously reported guidance.