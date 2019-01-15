Mercer +6.6% on index moves; GDOT, TFX changing indexes

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) is up 6.6% after hours following the latest index musical chairs: It's heading into the S&P SmallCap 600.

It's going there to replace Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), which is moving up to the MidCap 400. GDOT is up 0.1% after hours.

And Green Dot is making its move to replace MidCap 400 constituent Teleflx (NYSE:TFX), which is moving into the S&P 500. TFX is down 0.4% postmarket.

Teleflex will replace PG&E, which is expecting to file for Chapter 11 and isn't eligible to remain in the S&P 500.