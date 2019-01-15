Newmont CEO defends Goldcorp deal but analyst foresees rival bidders
Jan. 15, 2019 5:46 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)NEM, GOLD, AEMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has dropped 11% in the two trading days since announcing its $10B bid for Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), as some analysts question the rationale for the deal and suggest the price was too low and Goldcorp could attract other bidders.
- "At this stage, because there was very little market noise in advance, we’re really getting people up to speed, and explaining it," NEM CEO Gary Goldberg tells the Financial Post.
- By applying the NEM approach to GG’s portfolio of mines and development properties, Goldberg says he can create a company that would sustainably produce 6M-7M oz. of gold annually.
- CIBC analyst Anita Soni isn't buying Goldberg's pitch, downgrading NEM to Neutral from Outperform due to the "uncertainty" surrounding GG's long-term production and cost outlook; Soni says the company needs to provide more clarity on its strategic plans.
- From the other side of the deal, Macquarie's Michael Siperico upgrades GG to Outperform from Neutral because another potential bidder could emerge, saying the negative market reaction to the deal is "a classic case of missing the forest for the trees."
- Given that NEM is offering a 17% premium as GG shares trade near a historic low, Siperico thinks the price was low and that Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), Agnico Eagles Mines (NYSE:AEM) and other gold companies could afford to pay more for GG and still gain value.
- "I’m nominally a fan of the deal," Siperico says. "I’m just saying I can see more compelling reasons for an interloper to come over the top. It’s a relatively slim premium."