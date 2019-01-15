Chile nuclear watchdog may probe fraud over lithium exports - Reuters
- Chile’s nuclear watchdog is considering an investigation into potential fraud after an audit found the agency for decades failed to properly record lithium exports, Reuters reports.
- The internal review found "significant errors" in accounting of the sales of top global lithium producers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and SQM during 1984-2015, suggesting the agency at times had lost track of how much lithium was being exported and where it was going, according to the report.
- The discovery that the agency's records of lithium exports are far from accurate could complicate efforts to determine just how much lithium ALB and SQM have mined and when their quotas of the metal will be exhausted.
- The investigation reportedly would look into the possibility that errors and omissions may have been deliberate and part of a broader effort at fraud, but it is not clear who the probe might target and whether would happen at all.