Nordstrom -2.8% on holiday sales, guidance
Jan. 15, 2019 6:12 PM ETNordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is 2.8% lower after hours following its holiday sales report and updated guidance.
- Comparable sales were up 1.3% for the nine weeks ended Jan. 5, vs. the period ending Jan. 6, 2018.
- In Full-Price, comp sales rose 0.3% vs. Q3's YTD gain of 1.9%, amid softer store traffic. Off-Price comp sales rose 3.9%, more consistent with the rest of the year.
- Digital sales were up 18% and made up 36% of sales.
- YTD comp sales of 2.1% were in line with prior outlook, but Full-Price sales were below expectations, so Nordstrom has incorporated into expectations higher holiday markdowns and to reposition inventory to a more appropriate level by the end of the year.
- It says EPS should be toward the low end of previous guidance for $3.27-$3.37 (including Q3 nonrecurring charge of $0.28) or $3.55-$3.65 excluding that charge.
- It's scheduled to report Q4 and full-year results after the close on Feb. 28.