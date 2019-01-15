Total seeks exit from Dutch upstream with gas fields sale - Reuters

Jan. 15, 2019 6:15 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Total (NYSE:TOT) has launched a sale of its Netherlands offshore gas fields, a move that would mark the French company’s exit from Dutch upstream production after 55 years, Reuters reports.
  • TOT hired Jefferies last month to run the sale process that could raise $300M-$400M, according to the report.
  • TOT’s production in the Netherlands in 2017 totaled 41B cf of gas, or ~20K boe/day, down from 25K boe/day in the previous year as a result of the natural decline of fields and the shutdown of two fields.
