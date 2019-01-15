Sempra Energy set to join Dow Jones Utility Average
Jan. 15, 2019 6:22 PM ET
- Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) +1% after-hours following news it will join the Dow Jones Utility Average, replacing PG&E, effective prior to trading on Jan. 18.
- Separately, SRE's SoCalGas unit has urged consumers to reduce natural gas use until further notice to avoid straining the utility’s system as cold weather hits parts of its service area.
- Gas supplies are expected to remain tight in southern California this winter due to limitations on several SoCalGas pipelines and reduced availability of the utility’s biggest storage field at Aliso Canyon that followed the 2015-16 leak.