ProPetro upgraded, RPC downgraded at Barclays in U.S. land services profile
Jan. 15, 2019 1:41 PM ETProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)PUMP, RES, WHD, CHX, FTSI, NEXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- ProPetro (PUMP -0.1%) is upgraded while RPC Inc. (RES +1.9%) is downgraded at Barclays as part of a broadly subdued outlook for small-to-midcap U.S. land energy services companies.
- Barclays says its base case sees E&Ps increasing upstream spending 6% in 2019 with completion activity to slowly recover throughout the year to end up essentially flat Y/Y on average.
- The firm says investors should take a best of breed approach in H1, opportunistically adding to positions in the highest quality names in the group: Overweight-rated PUMP, Cactus Inc. (WHD +1.9%) and Apergy Corp. (APY -0.1%)
- Barclays says PUMP deserves a premium multiple for its differentiated model in an increasingly commoditized market, but the firm downgrades RES to Underweight because of its pressure pumping business (~70% of EBITDA), a discount multiple for spot exposure and higher maintenance capex.
- The firm credits Equal Weight-rated FTS International (FTSI +0.7%) and Keane Group (FRAC +1.4%) for holding the pricing line and idling fleets in late 2018 to maintain profitability metrics.
- Source: Briefing.com