Buckeye Partners sees South Texas Gateway export JV costing up to $500M
Jan. 15, 2019 7:10 PM ETBuckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)BPL, PSX, MPCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) expects its South Texas Gateway crude terminal joint venture with Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to cost $450M-$500M, according to a new investor presentation.
- The planned terminal in Corpus Christi, Tex., will boast 6.5M-7M barrels of crude storage - increased from its original plan for 3.4M barrels - and two deepwater vessel docks capable of handling Suezmax or VLCC tankers, the presentation says.
- BPL says the Gateway project and its Buckeye Texas Processing terminal will position it to capture a leading market share in Corpus Christi’s expanding crude export market.
- BPL also says it is moving toward a self-funding model for its growth, and divestments in 2018 and early 2019 should allow it to stay out of public equity markets as a source for capital.