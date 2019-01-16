Energizer Holdings prices equity and mandatory convertible preferred stock offering

Jan. 16, 2019
  • Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) has priced 4,076,086 shares of common stock at $46.00 per share and 1,875,000 shares of 7.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock at $100.00 per share.
  • Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 611,412 common stock and 281,250 shares of its mandatory convertible preferred stock.
  • The Offerings are scheduled to be completed on January 18.
  • The net proceeds from the Common Stock Offering and the Preferred Stock Offering will be ~$178.7M and $181.3M.
  • ENR -0.62% premarket.
